Only5mins! – Brazil set for ‘best year of solar’ in 2023, says ABSolar

Rodrigo Lopes Sauaia, the CEO of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar), speaks to pv magazine about why Brazil is poised to install a record-breaking 10.1 GW of new capacity in 2023. He says both distributed-generation and utility-scale PV projects will contribute to “the best year of solar so far.”

Rodrigo Lopes Sauaia

Image: pv magazine

