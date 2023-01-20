Water jet tech to recover glass from end-of-life solar panels

Shintora Kosan, a Japanese water jet product supplier, has developed a new technique for solar module recycling based on its own water jet cutting technology.
Its water jet tech is commonly used in the construction sector. It includes a water generation pump and can reportedly discharge high-pressure water with small amounts of water. It also uses an inverter to minimize power consumption.
Shintora Kosan claims that the new patented water jet for solar panels can peel off and pulverize the solar cells and the backsheet by spraying high-pressure water from the module's backside, without damaging the glass. After this process is completed, the glass shows no presence of harmful substances or damages of any kind, the company said, adding that it uses a special filtration device to remove wastewater.
Shintora Kosan said it may now cooperate with Japan-based machinery company Sugino Machine to develop equipment based on its water jet technology. It did not disclose any additional technical details.
