Grid congestion continues to increase in Netherlands

Liander has announced that more grid bottlenecks have arisen in the Dutch provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, North Holland, and South Holland. The Dutch power and gas supplier has published an updated map of the congested areas and has invited developers of large-scale power plants to contact its experts for advice.
“Liander cannot guarantee that capacity will remain available for a long time,” it said in a statement.
It noted that the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) decided in May to change the grid code for the congested national network, in order to expand the share of renewables in the energy mix. Under the new rules, grid operators will be allowed to make agreements with market entities.
Liander also said in a separate announcement that it has worked with with grid operator Tennet to launch a new initiative aimed at selecting innovative projects for grid congestion management.
“Network operators are actively looking for more ideas to optimize the use of the network in order to connect more customers to the transmission and distribution network more quickly,” it said, adding that it will officially kick off the program in mid-February.
The Netherlands urgently needs to address grid constraints, as high volumes of solar capacity will be deployed in the years ahead. Over the past two years, Liander has implemented a number of measures to increase grid capacity in several areas facing grid constraints, as such bottlenecks are preventing more renewables from going online. These measures include the deployment of two giant transformers and congestion management for grid bottlenecks.
Tennet also recently developed an interactive online map showing the locations in the country where the power grid is most congested.
