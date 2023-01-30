Indian coal miner commissions utility-scale floating PV array

From pv magazine India
India's SCCL has commissioned its first floating solar power plant at the Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Jaipur, in the Indian state of Telangana.
State-owned SCCL is setting up a 15 MW (AC)/19.5 MW (DC) floating solar power plant at the STPS reservoir. In the first phase, it commissioned 5 MW of floating solar capacity. It expects to finish the second 10 MW phase by the end of March.
The 5 MW(AC)/6.5 MW(DC) floating solar plant was executed by Hyderabad-headquartered Novus Green Energy Systems.
Popular content
“The plant uses transparent glass-to-glass solar modules, which are more efficient than traditional solar modules,” said Anshuman Yenigalla, managing director of Novus Green.
Novus Green's in-house teams built the 5 MW floating PV plant. The solar panels were manufactured at its facility in India. Domestic supplier FloatVolt provided the floating boards.
“The project faced several challenges, such as the design and manufacturing of floating boards meeting all testing standards and fixing frameless glass-to-glass modules onto the float boards,” said Yenigalla. “The overall design was vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), making it the first floating solar project to be vetted by a premium institute like IIT.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
Is someone working on floating CPV? Mirrors on a floating raft potentially need less engines for solar tracking, don’t they? (just rotate the raft to follow the sun’s horizontal angle)
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.