Solar arrays on sloping terrain

From pv magazine India
The Indian state of Mizoram now hosts a 28 MW (DC) solar plant, despite the challenge of sloping, uneven terrain with narrow strips of land separated by gorges. The plant is shaped like a hand, with 15 solar array fingers connected by a perimeter road and a 33 kV transmission line.
The solar park is near Vankal, Khawzawl district. It spans 194 acres. The uneven terrain makes it difficult to install solar panels in a way that maximizes their exposure to sunlight. The orientation and angle of the PV modules needed to be adjusted to account for the slope of the terrain.
“The plant is shaped like a hand palm with 15 fingers connected by a perimeter road and 33kV transmission line for power evacuation to maximize module installation while minimizing shading effectively,” Kamalesh Saraswat, a SAEL engineer, told pv magazine. “Overall, our thoughtful approach to the design of the entire solar power plant should help us achieve optimal energy production and efficiency.”
Via its wholly owned Sunfree North East Renewable Energy subsidiary, SAEL has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the power and electricity department of the Mizoram government. SAEL’s in-house EPC team executed the plant installation and commissioning.
Popular content
Saraswat said the main challenge was identifying the plant site, so the company could install the module mounting structures and achieve the desired capacity of the plant.
“Our team conducted a contour and drone survey of the entire area to identify the flat area, gorge, and steep valley area and optimize module angle through our latest software and tools,” said Saraswat. “We also followed the natural contour and minimized the steep area to reduce mismatch losses/efficiency of the plant.”
Mizoram experiences high winds and heavy rainfall, which can damage or dislodge solar modules, so the SAEL team provided additional structural support to ensure that the panels remained securely in place. The module mounting structure differs from conventional flat-terrain solar power plants. The plant feature high-efficiency mono-PERC modules and string inverters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.