Indosol, Reliance win incentives for poly-to-module manufacturing

From pv magazine India

The Indian government has allocated 39.6 GW of domestic solar module manufacturing capacity under the second round of the nation's production-linked incentive scheme. Eleven companies emerged as winners of the incentives.

Indosol and Reliance secured incentives for poly-to-module production capacity. First Solar also won incentives for its 3.4 GW, fully vertically integrated facility in India.

Waaree, ReNew, Avaada, Grew, and JSW have secured incentives for module manufacturing capacity integrated up to the wafer stage.

Tata Power Solar, Vikram Solar, and AMPIN will set up 7.4 GW of integrated cell and module capacity. Production from these facilities is expected to start by October 2024.

The authorities allocated a total of 8,737 MW under the first round of the production-linked incentive scheme.