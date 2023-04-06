Amp Energy India secures 1 GW of solar cell, module capacity under PLI scheme

From pv magazine India
Developer Amp Energy India has secured 1 GW of integrated PV cell and module manufacturing capacity via its AMPIN Solar One subsidiary, under the second round of the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
Under PLI Scheme Tranche II, the government has allocated 39.6 GW of domestic module manufacturing capacity. Amp Energy India says its entry into manufacturing will help it to gain better control over the supply chain for critical components. The developer has a total renewable-energy project portfolio of 2 GW, spread across 15 states in India.
“Our foray into manufacturing is a strategic move that will enable us to achieve backward integration and enhance our control over the supply chain for crucial components which would help us optimize our operations for quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness,” said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, managing director and chief executive officer of Amp Energy India. “This new development is a natural extension of our commitment to an Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] of making solar power in India using solar cells and modules manufactured in India.”
