Qcells builds pilot line for perovskite-silicon tandem PV cells in South Korea

In November 2022, Qcells and a group of European research institutes in Thalheim, Germany, started a four-year research project to manufacture highly efficient tandem solar cells and modules.

The group established a pilot manufacturing line in Thalheim through the so-called “Pepperoni” (Pilot line for European Production of PEROvskite-Silicon taNdem modules on Industrial scale) project.

The company's parent, Hanwha Solutions, has also announced plans to invest $100 million in the deployment of a pilot production line for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells at its factory in Jincheon, South Korea, by the end of 2024.

“This investment in Jincheon will mark an important step in securing technological leadership,” stated Qcells CEO Justin Lee. “With global R&D network spanning from Korea, Germany and the US, Qcells will ramp up its efforts to produce high-efficiency advanced tandem cells.”

Popular content

Earlier this year, Germany's Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin and Qcells presented a tandem cell with up to 29.3% efficiency rate. The results have been certified by the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The device is based on a silicon bottom cell relying on Hanwha Qcells' monocrystalline Q.antum half cell technology and a perovskite-based top cell.

“This latest record efficiency result, of 28.7%, is an improvement of almost one percentage point compared with the 2020 record value of 27.8%,” the module maker said in a statement. “This boost in tandem efficiency has been enabled by improvement of both the perovskite and the silicon subcells.”