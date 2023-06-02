Evonik unveils new wafer-cutting solutions

Evonik's wetting and defoaming solutions facilitate faster and improved wafer cutting, even when using harder or more brittle materials. These products are specifically designed to support high-performance wafer-cutting processes, faster draw speeds, and thinner wire diameters in both single and multiple circular cutting systems.

The low-foaming formulations offered by Evonik feature an “ultra-low” dynamic surface tension, effectively removing cutting swarf and maintaining clear wafer surfaces. This leads to significantly enhanced cut-quality ratios, higher cutting speeds, and reduced dosing rates compared to previous methods. Optimal system optimization can result in higher quality A+ wafers with fewer cutting-related defects, using less cutting fluid.

Additionally, the product line includes coolants that extend the lifespan of cutting wires, providing a cost-saving advantage over time.

The product launch occurred at the recent SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China. Alongside the introduction of Tego Surten E wetting agents and defoamers, Evonik showcased various other PV manufacturing products, including Dynasylan functional silanes, Vestoplast adhesives and sealants, and Polyvest plasticizers.