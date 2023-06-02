Evonik unveils new wafer-cutting solutions

German chemicals producer Evonik claims that its wetting and defoaming solutions improve the speed and quality of wafer cutting, despite the industry’s shift toward harder, more brittle materials.

Image: Evonik

Share

Evonik has announced the launch of new wetting agents and defoamers for PV wafer-cutting equipment. Its Tego Surten E products are advanced cutting fluids designed for high-speed diamond and multi-wire sawing processes. These fluids are specifically formulated to work effectively with thinner wires in cutting systems.

Evonik's wetting and defoaming solutions facilitate faster and improved wafer cutting, even when using harder or more brittle materials. These products are specifically designed to support high-performance wafer-cutting processes, faster draw speeds, and thinner wire diameters in both single and multiple circular cutting systems.

The low-foaming formulations offered by Evonik feature an “ultra-low” dynamic surface tension, effectively removing cutting swarf and maintaining clear wafer surfaces. This leads to significantly enhanced cut-quality ratios, higher cutting speeds, and reduced dosing rates compared to previous methods. Optimal system optimization can result in higher quality A+ wafers with fewer cutting-related defects, using less cutting fluid.

Popular content

Additionally, the product line includes coolants that extend the lifespan of cutting wires, providing a cost-saving advantage over time.

The product launch occurred at the recent SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China. Alongside the introduction of Tego Surten E wetting agents and defoamers, Evonik showcased various other PV manufacturing products, including Dynasylan functional silanes, Vestoplast adhesives and sealants, and Polyvest plasticizers.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.