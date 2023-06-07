PVcase acquires Anderson Optimization

PVcase, a Lithuanian solar software company, has acquired Anderson Optimization, a US developer providing a site-selection software platform for large-scale solar power plant design.

Anderson Optimization's software assists developers in accurately assessing the feasibility of solar plant construction, considering factors such as interconnection, terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental considerations.

“Usually, developers of solar projects use different software platforms to manage the different tasks of the design process of photovoltaic projects,” a PVcase spokesperson explained. “The data fields, however, differ considerably from one platform to another, posing challenges in data reconciliation and transfer, especially in European markets where some data is not yet digitized. This creates an additional industry challenge known as ‘data risk'.”

PVcase aims to address these challenges by integrating its own software with Anderson Optimization's, providing a comprehensive solution on a single platform. While Anderson Optimization's software was not previously available in Europe, PVcase will launch it in the German, Spanish, and UK markets during Intersolar Europe in Munich next week. The two companies have already synchronized the data fields used by their respective platforms, enabling seamless data transfer, said PVcase.

PVcase CEO David Trainavicius stated that European developers would see a significant reduction in the project design process, going from several weeks down to approximately 20 minutes.

“Our customers always tell us that they want a comprehensive software platform that allows them to manage the entire project life cycle,” added Jake Anderson, the CEO of Anderson Optimization. “This would allow them to drastically reduce costs and speed up project deadlines.”