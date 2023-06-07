Pumped hydro storage development surging in India

The company plans to execute the projects over a period of five years. The projects would be executed at three sites: Karjat (3 GW) in Raigarh district, Maval (1.2 GW), and Junnar (1.5 GW) in Pune district. All of the sites are off-stream, and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage daily.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of around $3 billion, is one of the largest companies in the Indian power sector, with a presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

The company currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4.1 GW, mainly consisting of clean sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.07 GW). It also has a renewable capacity of 0.7 GW under development and is now strategically entering the storage space.