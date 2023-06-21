Main causes of solar performance issues

From pv magazine USA
Every year, solar technical advisory HelioVolta releases a report on solar performance and safety. It assesses PV system health by using more than 60,000 data points, ranging from 100 kW projects to 350 MW arrays.
About 73% of the assessed projects in this year’s report are located on commercial rooftops, 25% are ground-mounted installations, and 2% are solar carports. All of the projects are located in the United States.
HelioVolta identified significant problem areas affecting the performance and safety of solar assets, with critical or major issues in a staggering 62% of inspected projects. About 91% of the major issues in projects with critical risks were found in DC distribution components.
Popular content
“Issues can be fixed before they become hazardous. Periodic inspections and proactive O&M – especially in the DC distribution section of PV systems – are critical to safe and reliable operations,” said the report.
HelioVolta noted that inverters often appear to be the cause of PV system problems due to the fact they are typically the primary device of energy yield data and error messages.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.