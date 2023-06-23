SolarPower Europe releases new guidelines for agrivoltaics

SolarPower Europe has published “Agrisolar Best Practice Guidelines,” a new guide for the deployment of agrivoltaic projects.
“The goal of these Best Practice Guidelines is to draw on past experience, to offer an overview of existing business cases, trends, innovations, and best practices for implementation, in order to advise local and international actors on how to successfully implement Agrisolar technologies,” said the industry group.
The document describes minimum requirements, best practices, and recommendations for project developers and policymakers. It builds on the experience that the European solar energy association has drawn from its Land Use and Permitting Workstream group.
Popular content
The report also provides a series of selected business cases from different European countries and presents best practices for EPC and O&M operations. In addition, it introduces the most innovative technologies for the construction of agrivoltaic plants.
“The report is aimed at solar and agricultural companies, investors, landowners, government departments, local authorities, industry associations, scientific research centres, consultancies, suppliers and, more generally, any party interested in Agrisolar,” said SolarPower Europe.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.