GCL-SI unveils perovskite solar panel with 16.02% efficiency

GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, unveiled a perovskite solar module at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai in May. The 320 W panel has a power conversion efficiency of 16.02%.
“We are currently planning to raise the efficiency of the panel to over 18%,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the module is currently being made on a pilot production line.
The panel measures 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and weighs 34.5 kg. It uses an encapsulant film based on polyolefin elastomer (POE) and 3.2 mm semi-tempered glass. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V and operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
The company guarantees that the 10-year end power output will be at least 90% of the nominal output power, which decreases to 80% after 25 years.
Popular content
The company's pursuit of perovskite development is driven by the potential for significantly lower costs compared to silicon products. GCL-SI already operates a 10 MW perovskite production line in Suzhou since 2019, and currently runs a 100 MW line with plans for further scaling to 1 GW.
In the solar perovskite business, the manufacturer operates through its subsidiaries Kunshan GCL Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd. and Suzhou GCL Nano Technology Co., Ltd.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.