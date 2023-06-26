GCL-SI unveils perovskite solar panel with 16.02% efficiency

GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, unveiled a perovskite solar module at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai in May. The 320 W panel has a power conversion efficiency of 16.02%.

“We are currently planning to raise the efficiency of the panel to over 18%,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the module is currently being made on a pilot production line.

The panel measures 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and weighs 34.5 kg. It uses an encapsulant film based on polyolefin elastomer (POE) and 3.2 mm semi-tempered glass. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V and operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The company guarantees that the 10-year end power output will be at least 90% of the nominal output power, which decreases to 80% after 25 years.

The company's pursuit of perovskite development is driven by the potential for significantly lower costs compared to silicon products. GCL-SI already operates a 10 MW perovskite production line in Suzhou since 2019, and currently runs a 100 MW line with plans for further scaling to 1 GW.

In the solar perovskite business, the manufacturer operates through its subsidiaries Kunshan GCL Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd. and Suzhou GCL Nano Technology Co., Ltd.