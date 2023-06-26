India’s NHPC to develop 2 GW of pumped storage, 1 GW of solar

The power ministry release said that the deal includes self-identified pumped storage projects of at least 2 GW and renewable energy projects (ground-mounted or floating solar) of at least 1 GW in the state.

NHPC's latest agreement follows its earlier deal with the Maharashtra government, under which it will develop four pumped storage projects totaling 7,350 MW in Maharashtra.

NHPC is also exploring pumped storage projects in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.