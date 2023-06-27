Solar Leaders at Intersolar 2023: Germany is ‘the fastest growing market’

Jörg Ebel, the president of German solar association BSW, spoke with pv magazine at Intersolar 2023 about the ongoing German solar renaissance, as the market has steadily recovered since its collapse in 2012. He sees growth across all segments, with untapped “opportunities” in the C&I market. However, he noted that Brussels needs to build trust, set a unified EU industry policy to support factory investments, and create the conditions for Germany to revitalize its upstream PV business.

Jörg Ebel (left) and pv magazine's editor Marian Wilhun (right)

Image: pv magazine

