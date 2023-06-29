China halts tender for 4 GW offgrid solar-hydrogen project

The China Bidding Public Service Platform suspended a tender this week for the construction of a 4 GW off-grid PV project to be developed in Gansu province. It said it halted the procurement exercise partly due to the withdrawal of bidders.
The authority started the tender proceedings earlier this week. It said the suspension was specifically due to the incorrect filing of some documents by one of the bidders.
“It is expected that the bidding will continue,” said the platform.
The CNY 35 billion plant will be built in the city of Jiuquan and will feature 800 MW/1600MWh of energy storage. It will use 8,638 electrolyzers and occupy a total area of 67 km2.
Citic Capital, an investment bank, estimates that the solar-powered hydrogen plant has the potential to produce up to 200,000 tons of hydrogen per year. If achieved, this would set a record in China for both the largest single hydrogen production scale and hydrogen production volume tender. The project is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026.
