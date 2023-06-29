Intersolar 2023: ‘Prices will fundamentally come down’

Vegard Vollset, head of renewables and power EMEA at Rystad Energy, spoke with pv magazine about the global solar module supply chain and the possibility of producing polysilicon in Europe and the United States. He said solar module prices will inevitably continue to fall over the short term.

Vegard Vollsted (left) and pv magazine editor in chief Jonathan Gifford (right)

Image: pv magazine

