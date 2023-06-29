Italian supplier unveils new PV garden system

From pv magazine Italy

Italian garden supplier Giulio Barbieri has developed an isothermal PV pergola that can be combined with battery storage. The “Eclettica Solar Power” solution is a waterproof, snow-resistant pergola.

The manufacturer describes it as a “new synthesis to respond to a growing and unstoppable green sensibility, combined with the search for environmental, thermal and visual comfort that satisfies all the senses. The pergola can be equipped with 3.06 kW, 4.08 kW, and 5.10 kW PV systems featuring modules with half-cut designs and 500 W of output, supplied by Slovenian panel maker Bisol.

The system can also be equipped with one or two battery packs for energy storage. The company offers an optional “high-efficiency” storage system designed for home security.

The PV pergola also features a 4 kW hybrid inverter that makes it possible to connect one or two external 5 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs capable of guaranteeing 10,000 discharge and charge cycles, maintaining a residual capacity of 70%. This results in a low risk of domestic fires and environmentally friendly technology, said the company.

