Bisol unveils 21.5%-efficient M10 full-black solar panels for residential use

Bisol has announced a new residential PV module series developed with M10, half-cut cells and 10 thin-wired busbars.
“The first batch of BISOL Group’s best-seller Bisol Duplex in full-black 400-420 W version together with its frameless version, BISOL Laminate, will already be available in February,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The company offers 400 W, 410 W and 420 W versions of the modules. Their power conversion efficiencies range from 20.5% to 21.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.0 V and 37.4 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.74 A and 14.06 A.
The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures between -40 C and 85 C. They have a size of 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weigh 22 kg, and are fabricated with 108 half-cut PERC cells.
Popular content
The new products also feature 3.2 mm anti-reflecting coating tempered glass and a junction box with an IP 68 rating. Their temperature coefficient is -0.34 % per degree Celsius.
Bisol offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee for the modules. The degradation rate in the first year is purportedly 3.0%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.