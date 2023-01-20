Bisol unveils 21.5%-efficient M10 full-black solar panels for residential use

Bisol has announced a new residential PV module series developed with M10, half-cut cells and 10 thin-wired busbars.



“The first batch of BISOL Group’s best-seller Bisol Duplex in full-black 400-420 W version together with its frameless version, BISOL Laminate, will already be available in February,” the manufacturer said in a statement.



The company offers 400 W, 410 W and 420 W versions of the modules. Their power conversion efficiencies range from 20.5% to 21.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.0 V and 37.4 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.74 A and 14.06 A.

The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures between -40 C and 85 C. They have a size of 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm x 30 mm, weigh 22 kg, and are fabricated with 108 half-cut PERC cells.

Popular content

The new products also feature 3.2 mm anti-reflecting coating tempered glass and a junction box with an IP 68 rating. Their temperature coefficient is -0.34 % per degree Celsius.

Bisol offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee for the modules. The degradation rate in the first year is purportedly 3.0%.