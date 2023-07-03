Tackling solar panel cleaning: R-MC Power Recovery Limited introduces R-MC S21™

For over five decades, R-MC Power Recovery Limited has solidified its position as a pioneer in the field of custom-engineered engine cleaning systems. Since its establishment in 1970, the company has been dedicated to tackling environmental challenges by effectively breaking down both organic and inorganic soil deposits, ultimately restoring power output and maximizing revenue potential for the power generation sector.

Recognizing the adverse effects of compressor fouling in industrial gas turbines and aviation jet engines, R-MC Power Recovery Limited has strategically shifted its focus toward the surging global demand for renewable energy. Leveraging its expertise, extensive knowledge, and innovative solutions, the company has embarked on a new venture centered around the cleaning of photovoltaic (PV) panels. This venture aims to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including solar farm operators, businesses, and homeowners, by employing R-MC's specialized chemistry and its unique “Wash and Rinse” philosophy.

The flagship product in its solar cleaning line is R-MC S21™. This meticulously formulated cleaning fluid serves as a versatile solution for regular maintenance of solar PV panels, effectively rejuvenating their power output and maximizing potential revenue. By harnessing the power of surface-active chemistry, R-MC S21™ efficiently and safely breaks down and removes various types of soiling and cementing caused by a range of environmental factors. These include the adhesion of hydrocarbons, bird droppings, dust, pollen, insects, algae, lichens, as well as agricultural and marine aerosols, among other local pollutants that commonly soil PV panels.

One of the standout features of R-MC S21™ is its pH-neutral antistatic composition, ensuring a gentle yet effective cleaning process. Moreover, the product boasts a readily biodegradable and non-toxic formula, minimizing any adverse environmental impact. Its non-corrosive nature ensures the preservation of PV panels, as it does not harm the anti-reflective (AR) coatings, frames, or sealants. R-MC S21™ is available in concentrated form as C199, offered in 5-liter, 10-liter, 25-liter, 200-liter, and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), providing flexibility and convenience for various cleaning requirements.

For inquiries and to join the environmental movement led by R-MC Power Recovery Limited, please visit the company website.