Engie, Meridiam buy BTE Renewables

French energy group Engie and Paris-based Meridiam have agreed to acquire South African renewables developer BTE Renewables from UK investment firm Actis for an undisclosed sum.

“The deal includes a carve-out of the Kenyan assets by Engie to Meridiam at closing,” the two companies said in a statement, without providing any additional details about the agreement.

According to Engie, BTE Renewables currently operates 150 MW of onshore wind and 190 MW of solar in South Africa. It has a project portfolio of more than 3 GW.

“The acquisition of BTE is bringing to Engie high-quality wind and solar assets and a strong project pipeline,” said Paulo Almirante, Engie senior executive vice president renewables, energy management and nuclear.

Meridiam is also active in solar in Senegal, where it is now building 60 MW of solar in partnership with Engie.