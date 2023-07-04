Esdec Solar unveils mounting system for C&I solar

CPX, a spinoff of PV rooftop mounting specialist Esdec Solar, has unveiled new mounting systems for large commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop projects in the European market.

Rooftop installations with up to 30,000 or more panels need mounting system suppliers that are focused on projects, according to CPX.

“The project business is very different from distribution and residential rooftops,” said Harm Haarlink, managing director of CPX. “It has a different workflow, requires logistics, coordination expertise, and a service organization that is set up for projects.”

The manufacturer claims that its new Wave mounting system requires fewer assembly steps. It also has a built-in fastening and locking mechanism, eliminating the need for installers to use external tools.

“The long-side clamping system suitable for the large-sized modules coming into the market now, with variations optimized for both east-west and south-oriented sites,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The system reportedly supports large panel fields spanning 40 m x 40 m, or 1, 600 m2. It also accommodates module widths of up to 1,150 mm and roof pitches of 2,300 mm to 2,460 mm. It is compatible with a range of roof materials and membranes, including concrete, bitumen, ethylene propylene diene monome (EPDM), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO).

CPX is offering a 20-year warranty for the new product.

Esdec Solar Group employs 400 people throughout the world, with annual revenues of $700 million and an installed capacity base of 7.5 GW spanning residential, and C&I rooftops. It has several mounting system brands in the United States and Europe.