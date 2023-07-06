Ireland extends solar rebates to commercial, industrial PV

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) said this week that solar rebates will now be granted to PV installations ranging in size from 6 kW to 1 MW.
The rebates will be available to installations that operate under the country's net metering scheme, which was introduced in December 2021. Prior to the latest announcement, rebates were only awarded to residential PV systems below 6 kW in size.
The rebates for commercial and industrial systems will range from €2,700 to €162,600 and will cover up to 30% of the funds needed to buy and install solar arrays.
“The amended scheme will operate on an introductory basis to the end of 2023 following which it will be assessed and subject to the normal budgetary process into 2024-25,” SEAI said, noting that the new rebates will cost up to €15 million in 2023. “SEAI will implement the necessary changes and will open for applications under the amended scheme guidelines in mid-July.”
“This move by government shows Ireland’s continued commitment to supporting all of our citizens, businesses and community organizations – to be part of our journey to a cleaner, cheaper and renewable energy future,” said Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.
