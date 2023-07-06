Prasham Greens unveils water-draining clamps for solar panels

From pv magazine India
Prasham Greens, an Indian PV module cleaning specialist, has designed water-draining clamps to remove water from the edges of the solar panels after rain or water-based cleaning sessions.
Water accumulation at the edges of solar panels can cause the build-up of mud and dirt, resulting in reduced panel lifespan and power generation due to hotspots, scaling, and shadowing effects.
Prasham offers water-draining clamps that can be easily installed on the panel frame to prevent soiling. According to the company, these clamps can enhance power generation by 2% to 10%.
Made of a high-tensile strength ABS-based composite material, the clamps are resistant to physical impacts and chemical corrosion. They are also cost-effective, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly when recycled.
“Only ABS material is not enough to sustain for a long period in sunlight as it gets brittle. So, we add four types of different chemicals to improve its lifespan to around 10 to 12 years,” Prasham Greens CEO Jainam Shah told pv magazine.
The clamps are available in sizes suitable for 35 mm and 40 mm PV panel frames.
