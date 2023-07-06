Prasham Greens unveils water-draining clamps for solar panels

Water accumulation at the edges of solar panels can cause the build-up of mud and dirt, resulting in reduced panel lifespan and power generation due to hotspots, scaling, and shadowing effects.

Prasham offers water-draining clamps that can be easily installed on the panel frame to prevent soiling. According to the company, these clamps can enhance power generation by 2% to 10%.

Made of a high-tensile strength ABS-based composite material, the clamps are resistant to physical impacts and chemical corrosion. They are also cost-effective, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly when recycled.