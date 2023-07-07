Indian state of Gujarat tenders 1.2 GW of PV

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has launched a tender to develop 1.2 GW of PV projects (including 600 MW under s greenshoe option).

Engie's 200 MW PV plant in Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat

Image: Engie

Share

From pv magazine India

GUVNL plans to procure 600 MW of solar power. The projects will be awarded through competitive bidding. It may decide to enter into 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders.

The successful bidders will set up PV projects in Khavda Solar Park on a build-own-operate basis.

Popular content

The developers must bid for a minimum 100 MW of capacity and in multiples of 100 MW only.

The additional capacity of up to 600 MW through a greenshoe option will be offered to the successful bidders who are willing to execute PPAs with GUVNL at the lowest tariff discovered under the competitive bidding process.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.