Solar-powered tool shed store electric lawn equipment

SunVilla has launched Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh semi-solid state battery system with 3.8 kW of battery output and 100 W to 200 W solar modules mounted on a tool shed. The station is designed for charging electric appliances and storing lawn equipment.

The tool shed offers approximately 462 square feet of storage space and includes a 110 V plug-in connection for charging yard or household equipment. SunVilla's equipment, including all-electric lawn umbrellas, pergolas, gazebos, and outdoor power tools, can be controlled and monitored through the Suntek Smart Link smartphone app.

SunVilla will showcase the Smart Yard series products at the Casual Market Atlanta consumer expo in Booth B1 4-D1. In addition, Arka Energy has launched the PowerGazebo, a solar-powered outdoor gazebo providing 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of solar power.

While Suntek had a previous product recall for its battery-powered umbrella series, its solar umbrella received the 2023 ICFA Design Excellence Award, and the lawnmower won the 2023 iF Design Award.

Suntek Technology, based in Shanghai, China, is an outdoor brand ecosystem company with offices in the United States, Germany, and France.