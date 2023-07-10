Solar-powered tool shed store electric lawn equipment

From pv magazine USA
SunVilla has launched Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh semi-solid state battery system with 3.8 kW of battery output and 100 W to 200 W solar modules mounted on a tool shed. The station is designed for charging electric appliances and storing lawn equipment.
The tool shed offers approximately 462 square feet of storage space and includes a 110 V plug-in connection for charging yard or household equipment. SunVilla's equipment, including all-electric lawn umbrellas, pergolas, gazebos, and outdoor power tools, can be controlled and monitored through the Suntek Smart Link smartphone app.
SunVilla will showcase the Smart Yard series products at the Casual Market Atlanta consumer expo in Booth B1 4-D1. In addition, Arka Energy has launched the PowerGazebo, a solar-powered outdoor gazebo providing 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of solar power.
Popular content
While Suntek had a previous product recall for its battery-powered umbrella series, its solar umbrella received the 2023 ICFA Design Excellence Award, and the lawnmower won the 2023 iF Design Award.
Suntek Technology, based in Shanghai, China, is an outdoor brand ecosystem company with offices in the United States, Germany, and France.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.