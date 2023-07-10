Retail data-sharing offers consumption monitoring without meters

Solar Analytics, an Australian solar energy analytics company, has launched a new service that allows solar owners to retrieve consumption data directly from retail meters, eliminating the need for additional consumption metering. Known as Integrated+, the release to all eligible homes in the National Electricity Market (NEM) follows a trial in Victoria.
Integrated+ is made possible by the Federal Government’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) program, which aims to standardize secure data sharing for the benefit of consumers. It “allows you to ask for your data to be securely transferred to an accredited provider so you can investigate, compare and access services more easily.”
Initially implemented in the banking sector, this program has now been expanded to encompass the energy sector, with the big three retailers with 65% market share taking part, and more retailers to come, following rules that any retailer with more than 10,000 customers will be required to comply with the CDR.
Popular content
There are limitations to the potential savings, though they are substantial. This is partially offset by the need to pay a monthly subscription of around $10 per month to Solar Analytics for Integrated+, though there are additional features beyond the service. Additionally, the standard method for data uploads on retail metering involves a once-daily data upload, which may not be ideal for solar owners seeking real-time data, meaning consumption data will always be historical and a day behind. Still, the company said the majority of solar owners who participated in the trail found it sufficient.
“Having been in the solar industry for 30 years, it has always bothered me that valuable data captured by retail meters was not easily accessible to solar owners,” Nigel Morris, head of business development at Solar Analytics, told pv magazine. “It has taken far too long, but retailers are now legally obligated to share this data. It is a game-changer for solar owners and, in my opinion, represents the future of data access.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.