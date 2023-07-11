All ETIP PV’s activities at a glance

The European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) is an umbrella organization of leading experts from academic and industrial solar-PV research, created to advise the European Commission and EU member states on innovation strategies and policies for solar PV.

ETIP PV experts are organized into six working groups: 1. Levelized Cost of Electricity & Competitiveness; 2. Integrated Photovoltaics; 3. Digital PV Systems & Grid; 4. PV Industry; 5. Reliability & Circularity; and 6. Social PV.

The ETIP PV is supported by a Secretariat, with shared responsibilities between SolarPower Europe and WIP Renewable Energies, funded by the European Union to enable support for the European Commission in its efforts to reach its climate and energy-policy targets. There are several other ETIPs: for example, for Wind or for Smart Networks for the Energy Transition.

The six ETIP PV working groups are actively engaged in continually sharing their findings in valuable publications for the European Commission and the wider PV community. Recent highlights of such publications are the Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda on Photovoltaics (SRIA PV) published in 2022 in collaboration with the European Energy Research Alliance on Photovoltaics (EERA PV) or the most recent white paper on Manufacturing in Europe: understanding the value chain for a successful industrial policy.

In addition to publishing and advising the European Commission, the ETIP PV is synergistically collaborating with the newly founded European Solar Industry Alliance, which aims to enable the EU to achieve its target of 30 GW of local annual PV manufacturing capacity by 2025. The ETIP PV is also engaged in connecting the PV and energy policymakers, industrial, and academic research via outreach and communication through various events and conferences.

For instance, this year’s ETIP PV conference “PV Innovation: Assuring Europe's Energy Independent Future with Photovoltaics” discussed how policy, supply chain factors, research and innovation, international trade, economic growth, and environmental and climate concerns can deliver the resurgence of a European solar supply chain. It welcomed esteemed speakers from the European Commission, Enel Green Power, Wacker Chemie, Meyer Burger, Helmholtz Center Berlin, Fraunhofer ISE, CARBON, LONGi, McKinsey, and Oxford PV, among others.

Additionally, during the 2023 Intersolar conference and exposition in Munich, ETIP PV organized two side events – the first one on the challenges and targets of the Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda on PV and the second one on varying integrated-PV applications.

The next outreach activities of the ETIP PV are planned for the EU-PVSEC conference from 18th to 22nd of September in Lisbon, covering hot topics like digital PV or updates on levelized cost of PV electricity.

