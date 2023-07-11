Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei plans 16 GW cell factory, TCL Zhonghuan announces lower wafer prices

Module manufacturer Tongwei signed an agreement with the government of Meizhou City, Guangdong province, for the construction of a solar cell manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 16 GW. The company will invest CNY5 billion ($693.8 million) in the new factory. It will start construction on the facility in the third quarter of 2023.

Wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan further reduced wafer prices this week. The company is now selling 182mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY2.85 ($0.40) per piece, down 25% from the previous price release. Furthermore, it is selling 210mm size p-type wafers at CNY3.77 (-29.5%) and 218mm p-type products at CNY4.07 (-29.5%). As for its n-type products, it is selling 182mm size wafers at CNY3.87 (-23.97%). and 210mm n-type wafers at CNY3.72 (-30.69%).

Chinese state-owned power company China Three Gorges Group announced a centralized procurement plan for PV modules for the year 2023, with an estimated total capacity of 5 GW, and a procurement plan for inverters, with an expected capacity of 3 GW. The modules will have a power range of 570 W to 660 W while the inverters will have an output of over 300 kW.

Panel maker JA Solar said it expects a net profit ranging from CNY4.2 billion to CNY4.9 billion for the first half of the year. If confirmed, this result would represent a growth of up to 187.95% compared to the same period a year earlier.