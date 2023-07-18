Guatemala’s energy auction attracts 48 bidders

Guatemala’s latest energy auction has attracted 48 bidders for 235 MW of capacity. The auction has been oversubscribed, with more than 1 GW of project proposals submitted. The national regulator will announce the final results on Aug. 2.

Image: CNEE

From pv magazine LatAm

Comision Nacional de Energia Electrica (CNEE), Guatemala's energy regulator, said this week that it has received 48 project proposals for more than 1 GW in an energy auction it launched in August 2022.

