Guatemala’s energy auction attracts 48 bidders

Guatemala’s latest energy auction has attracted 48 bidders for 235 MW of capacity. The auction has been oversubscribed, with more than 1 GW of project proposals submitted. The national regulator will announce the final results on Aug. 2.
Comision Nacional de Energia Electrica (CNEE), Guatemala's energy regulator, said this week that it has received 48 project proposals for more than 1 GW in an energy auction it launched in August 2022.
The authorities of the Central American country hope to allocate 235 MW of power generation capacity and assign 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) through the procurement exercise.
The selected projects will have to be commissioned between 2026 and 2028.
The CNEE will announce the auction’s final results on Aug. 2.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Guatemala had 105 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022. It has deployed just 4 MW of solar power in the last four years.
