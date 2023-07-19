India’s SECI accepting bids for 1 GW of solar modules

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids from solar manufacturers to supply 1 GW of PV modules built with domestically manufactured solar cells. Bidding closes on Aug. 17.

Image: Adani Solar

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting bids to supply 1 GWp of solar PV modules featuring India-made solar cells and modules.

The solar panels should come from the manufacturers listed in the ALMM list published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The total capacity of PV modules has been divided into two tranches of 500 MWp each. Manufacturers can bid for single packages of 500 MWp, or the entire capacity of 1 GWp.

The bidders must only offer one type of PV module (monocrystalline/thin-film) with the same dimensions, according to the MNRE.

