Fraunhofer ISE unveils 15.8%-efficient organic solar cell

Researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the Materials Research Center FMF at the University of Freiburg have set a new world record for organic photovoltaics. They achieved an efficiency of 15.8% for a 1 cm2 organic solar cell by using an anti-reflection coating that absorbs more light in the photoactive layer of the cell and thus generates a higher current.
The thin-film system required for the coating was developed by the researchers at Fraunhofer ISE. The efficiencies of organic solar are still rather low compared to conventional crystalline silicon cells, although they can also be produced cheaply. Researchers around the world are still working on improving their efficiency and scalability.
Popular content
“We achieved the improvement in the record-breaking solar cell to a large extent by using an anti-reflection coating, which absorbs more light in the photoactive layer of the cell and thus generates a higher current,” explained Uli Würfel, head of the organic and perovskite PV department at Fraunhofer ISE.
The thin-film system required for the coating was developed by the researchers at Fraunhofer ISE. At the same time, the research center also developed electrodes for semi-transparent organic solar cells using this coating process. These consist of a photoactive, organic layer applied to a back electrode that lets visible light through and at the same time reflects near-infrared light back into the cell, according to Würfel.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Share
Sandra Enkhardt
Sandra is News Director of pv magazine Deutschland. She has been reporting on solar since 2008.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.