Meyer Burger builds 2 GW solar cell factory in US

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland-based heterojunction solar panel maker Meyer Burger AG says it intends to set up a 2 GW solar cell factory in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Meyer Burger plans to start manufacturing at the cell factory in the fourth quarter of this year. The solar cells manufactured in the new plant are intended exclusively for the company’s own module production, which is currently being built in Goodyear, in the US state of Arizona.

The modules are intended for sale in the North American market. Meyer Burger originally wanted to supply the module plant in the United States with heterojunction solar cells from Germany.

The investment will benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit and related policies, as well as support from the state of Colorado and the city of Colorado Springs.

Meyer Burger expects tax credits of up to €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) from the IRA alone for the 2024-32 period.