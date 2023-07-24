Meyer Burger builds 2 GW solar cell factory in US

From pv magazine Germany
Switzerland-based heterojunction solar panel maker Meyer Burger AG says it intends to set up a 2 GW solar cell factory in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Meyer Burger plans to start manufacturing at the cell factory in the fourth quarter of this year. The solar cells manufactured in the new plant are intended exclusively for the company’s own module production, which is currently being built in Goodyear, in the US state of Arizona.
The modules are intended for sale in the North American market. Meyer Burger originally wanted to supply the module plant in the United States with heterojunction solar cells from Germany.
Popular content
The investment will benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit and related policies, as well as support from the state of Colorado and the city of Colorado Springs.
Meyer Burger expects tax credits of up to €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) from the IRA alone for the 2024-32 period.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.