RCT Solutions to open 10 GW solar module factory in Canada

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's RCT Solutions has signed an agreement with the government of the Canadian province of Manitoba for the construction of a solar module manufacturing facility.

“This plant would be the first of its kind in the world with a fully integrated manufacturing process when it is completed,” said Manitoba Trade Minister Jeff Wharton. “Our government has worked tirelessly to create a business environment in which a global company like RCT Solutions can thrive and grow, and we’re pleased to begin the process of welcoming them to our province.”

RCT Solutions and several unspecified partners plan to invest around CAD 3 billion in the new fully integrated solar panel manufacturing plant, which may reach a capacity of up to 10 GW.

“Supplying a significant portion of North America with solar panels is an incredible opportunity for Manitoba,” said Wharton. “This new plant will have one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world, and the solar panels manufactured and exported will significantly increase Manitoba’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the province’s bottom line.”

The provincial government said the project will benefit from various federal and provincial economic stimulus programs for research and development, training incentives, manufacturing and green energy equipment investments, and construction costs.

“Manitoba’s reliable and renewable hydroelectricity, highly specialized workforce, and geographic location at the centre of North America all make the province well-positioned for exciting new manufacturing opportunities, particularly in the critical minerals sector,” said Wharton.