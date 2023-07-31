Kosovo launches tender to build 100 MW solar plant

Kosovo's Ministry of Economy is seeking proposals for the construction of a 100 MW of PV on public land in the town of Rahovec. The plant will be leased to the selected bidder for a period of up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year PPA with Kostt, the national market operator.
“The PPA shall be converted into a Contract for Difference (CfD) upon the confirmation of the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) that a liquid functional day-ahead market has been established in the Republic of Kosovo,” said Kostt in the tender document.
Interested developers have until Aug. 15 to submit their bids.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Kosovo had 10 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022. The country recently raised its renewable energy target to an additional 400 MW of capacity by 2026, which would be enough to satisfy one-quarter of its power demand.
Imports and two lignite-fired thermal power plants primarily supply most of Kosovo's electricity. The 40-year-old Kosovo A Power Station, located near Pristina, has a generation capacity of 345 MW, while the upgraded Kosovo B Power Station in Obilić, which is 27 years old, has a capacity of 540 MW.
