Smart O&M platform detects hail-related damages in PV systems

Massimo Albino Russo, the head of sales and business development for Italian O&M contractor Enerqos, told pv magazine Italy that Enerqos' smart O&M solutions combine traditional O&M with artificial intelligence and digitization. The company collects real-time operating data and production statistics from PV systems, enabling prompt intervention in case of natural disasters.

Enerqos uses strategically positioned sensors to understand real-time conditions and assess the need for intervention, while coordinating maintenance actions to optimize system performance. The company's monitoring software platform and AI enable quick assessments of PV system anomalies.

“Through a monitoring software platform and artificial intelligence we are able to immediately have all the data coming from the photovoltaic system, evaluate what is happening at the precise moment within the various components of the array in terms of energy and current,” said Russo.