India’s NTPC to build 550 MW solar farm tendered for $0.031/kWh

From pv magazine India
NTPC REL has secured a letter of award for a 550 MW solar project at a tariff of INR 2.56/kWh. The company won the capacity in REC Power Development and Consultancy’s auction for 1.25 GW of solar projects connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
NTPC REL will execute the project on a build-own-operate basis. The power will be used under the Indian government's August 2022 scheme for flexibility in generation and the scheduling of thermal power stations through bundling with renewable capacity. The project must be executed within 18 months.
Popular content
“With the allotment of this 550 MW capacity, NTPC REL will have to execute more than 2 GW of renewable energy projects to fulfill the capacity won through tariff-based competitive bidding in Q1 2023 alone,” said NTPC.
NTPC Group now has 3.3 GW of operational renewables capacity, with another 6 GW under different stages of implementation and 12 GW under tendering, including 4 GW of energy storage system. It aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, in addition to its plans for green hydrogen technology and energy storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.