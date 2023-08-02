Sono Motors equips first bus with PV retrofit solution

Sono Motors offers 16 semi-flexible solar modules, totaling 1.4 kW in output, for the bus roof. This lightweight setup, weighing just 50 kg, directs solar energy to the battery supporting the bus's diesel engine.

The solar-equipped bus has gained road approval from the TÜV and is active in Hof. Meanwhile, an equivalent mid-hybrid bus, lacking the photovoltaic kit, serves as a performance and energy consumption benchmark on selected routes.

“We are very excited about the results of the pilot project,” explained Stadtwerke Managing Director Jean Petrahn.