France aims for 48.1 GW of solar by 2030, 140 GW by 2050

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has presented a new plan to the National Council for Ecological Transition (CNTE), outlining revised renewable energy and solar deployment targets for 2030. The plan includes an increase in the energy transition budget from €30 billion ($32.8 billion) to €37 billion.
The updated targets specified in the plan aim for France to reach 48.1 GW of PV capacity by 2030 and 140 GW by 2050. To meet the 2030 goal, the plan calls for the annual deployment of 3,700 MW to 5,500 MW of new PV systems. By the end of March, France had reached 17.15 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity.
However, the proportion of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption remained stagnant at 20.7% in 2022. This makes France the sole European country that has yet to reach its targeted 23% share.
Regarding the long-term vision, the French government's strategy entails deploying a total of 140 GW of solar capacity by the middle of the century. This goal encompasses diverse sources, with 45 GW intended to be generated from installations on wasteland, another 45 GW from facilities situated in natural, agricultural, or forested areas, 35 GW from expansive roofs, and 12 GW from residential self-consumption initiatives.
