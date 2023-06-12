France adds 601 MW of new PV systems in Q1

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 601 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March quarter. In the same period a year earlier, the country added 596 MW of new PV capacity and in the fourth quarter of 2022, new installations hit 685 MW. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022

France reached 17.15 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March 2023. The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est accounted for 63% of all newly connected capacity in the first quarter this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 73% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of March.

The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests, meanwhile, has increased by 40% since the start of this year to 18.5 GW, including 4.4 GW with signed connection agreements.