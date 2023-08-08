Indian oil giant enlists PV panel manufacturers for solar projects

From pv magazine India
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), a unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is enlisting domestic and international manufacturers for the bulk procurement of solar modules for its future PV projects across India.
HPCL has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Toward that objective, it aims to set up 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
The work encompasses manufacturing, supplying, packing, forwarding, and transporting solar modules, with a minimum rating requirement of 540 Wp for each module.
The applicants should have a module manufacturing capacity of a minimum of 500 MWp per year. They should also have manufactured and supplied at least 25 MWp of modules for a single project in the last three years.
