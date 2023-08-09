PV-equipped poultry farm destroyed by fire in Italy

Firefighters from three nearby municipalities – Montebelluna, Castelfranco, and Treviso – helped at the scene. They used three fire trucks and had 16 operators to extinguish the fire. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Local sources report that more than 20,000 hens were killed by the smoke.

On July 8, another incident occurred in Vétroz, a municipality in the canton of Valais, Switzerland. An industrial building with a PV system was completely destroyed by fire.