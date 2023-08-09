PV-equipped poultry farm destroyed by fire in Italy

From pv magazine Italy
Firefighters in the Italian province of Treviso responded to a fire in a poultry farm shed this week in the municipality of Volpago del Montello.
“The flames that probably broke out from the photovoltaic system burned the insulating cover of the structure of over 1,500 square meters which produced a considerable amount of smoke that asphyxiated the tens of thousands of laying hens present in the shed,” the local fire department said in a press release.
Firefighters from three nearby municipalities – Montebelluna, Castelfranco, and Treviso – helped at the scene. They used three fire trucks and had 16 operators to extinguish the fire. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Local sources report that more than 20,000 hens were killed by the smoke.
On July 8, another incident occurred in Vétroz, a municipality in the canton of Valais, Switzerland. An industrial building with a PV system was completely destroyed by fire.
