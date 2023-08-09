Winaico releases 525 W TOPCon solar panels

Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has developed new 525 W TOPCon solar panels with a power conversion efficiency of 22.1% and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

The WST-NGX-D3 module

Image: Winaico

Winaico has unveiled new n-type solar panels based on TOPCon technology.

“The extremely robust glass-glass construction with 2 mm x 2 mm tempered, highly transparent glass, in combination with a stable 35 mm module frame, creates excellent resistance to weathering,” the company said in a statement.

The WST-NGX-D3 modules offer a nominal power of 525 W and an efficiency of 22.1%, with an open-circuit voltage of 47.22 V and a short-circuit current of 13.81 A. These new products, measuring 2,093 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighing 29.7 kg, feature an IP68 enclosure and support a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. They exhibit a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius, operating within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

Winaico guarantees product performance for 30 years, assuring at least 87.4% performance retention after three decades. The bifacial glass-glass modules are set for release in September.

“The WST-525NGX-D3 is our most powerful solar module to date and is designed for the segment of large-scale ground-mounted plants as well as commercial systems,” the company said.

