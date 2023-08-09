Winaico releases 525 W TOPCon solar panels

The WST-NGX-D3 modules offer a nominal power of 525 W and an efficiency of 22.1%, with an open-circuit voltage of 47.22 V and a short-circuit current of 13.81 A. These new products, measuring 2,093 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighing 29.7 kg, feature an IP68 enclosure and support a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. They exhibit a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius, operating within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

Winaico guarantees product performance for 30 years, assuring at least 87.4% performance retention after three decades. The bifacial glass-glass modules are set for release in September.