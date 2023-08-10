Brazil imported 7.8 GW of solar modules in H1

From pv magazine Brazil
During the first half of this year, a survey conducted by consultancy Greener shows that Brazil imported 7.8 GW of PV modules, marking a 21% decline from the corresponding period in 2022, when the import volume was 9.9 GW.
Greener said that the demand for large-scale utility PV projects counterbalanced the sluggishness in the distributed generation market from January to June, offsetting the reduction in imports. In the distributed generation sector, constituting two-thirds of the Brazilian PV market, system sales volume experienced a notable drop of 60% to 70% in the first quarter, according to Greener.
Popular content
Lower sales have prompted equipment distributors to accumulate larger inventories, which, coupled with the decrease in polysilicon and module prices, could trigger cost reductions and potentially revive demand in the rooftop segment.
In July 2023, the price of polysilicon plummeted to levels below $9.00/kg, representing a staggering decline of over 70% from the peak of $30.80/kg in February, as indicated in the report. This significant price shift could have a substantial impact on lowering the costs of photovoltaic systems in the medium term, considering that silicon constitutes roughly 60% of photovoltaic module expenses, which in turn account for 38% to 50% of the final system price.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.