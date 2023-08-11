Maxeon to build 3 GW TOPCon cell, module plant in New Mexico

From pv magazine USA

Maxeon Solar Technologies has chosen Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the location for its first US factory. The new 3 GW facility will produce TOPCon PV-silicon cell technology and Maxeon’s proprietary shingled-cell Performance Line solar modules.

The company said the facility will produce millions of solar modules per year for the growing utility-scale and distributed-generation markets in the United States.

“This private investment shows how our state programs, paired with President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, have charted a path for New Mexico as a leader in growing the clean energy economy and creating a strong workforce for the future,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Total investment in the project is expected to surpass $1 billion, Maxeon said. The company is currently in the due diligence stage of its loan application and site selection is an important milestone in completing this process with US Department of Energy’s (DoE) Loan Programs Office.

Popular content

“Thanks to the support of the Biden administration, the US is now poised to re-shore and scale up a domestic solar supply chain,” said Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan. “We see tremendous opportunity to help the country advance its clean energy agenda while generating strong local economic impact.”

Maxeon selected a 160-acre site located in the community of Mesa Del Sol, and it will include solar cell fabrication, panel assembly, a warehouse, and administrative offices. Maxeon reports that its new plant is expected to be the first large-scale cell and module manufacturing in New Mexico. While 3 GW is the planned capacity, the company said there’s a chance it will increase it to 4.5 GW in the future.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.