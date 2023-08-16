Genex Power moves forward on 250 MW/2 GWh pumped hydro project

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-based developer Genex Power says that construction of the 250 MW/2 GWh Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project in Queensland is progressing at pace, with underground construction work expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The pumped hydro storage facility being developed in the abandoned Kidston gold mine, about 380 kilometers west of Townsville, is part of the AUD 777 million ($500 million) Kidston Clean Energy Hub, which includes an operational 50 MW solar farm and 258 MW of wind power.

The pumped hydro facility will provide up to eight hours of continuous energy for the grid. It is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, with plans to put it online in 2025.

EnergyAustralia has already entered an off-take agreement with Genex to use the deep storage capacity, most likely at the end and start of each day, when renewable energy output is at its lowest.

Genex says the roof of the powerhouse cavern, located 250 meters below the surface, is now on. Once completed, the cavern will be 80 meters long, 18 meters wide, and 45 meters high. It will house two reversible turbines capable of generating 250 MW of rapid response renewable energy.

“We’re already past the halfway mark,” Genex said, noting that the project “is creating significant work opportunities, boosting the supply chain, and fostering manufacturing prosperity.”

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the clean energy hub is contributing to the creation of 900 direct jobs, and will help the Australian state to achieve its renewable energy targets of 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035.

“Once operational, Kidston pumped hydro will generate enough energy to power towns the size of Cairns, Townsville and Rockhampton for eight hours each and every day,” he said.