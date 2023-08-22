Liberia plans 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage project

Liberia Electricity Corp. (LEC) is seeking consultants to develop a 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage installation at Roberts International Airport near Monrovia, Liberia’s capital city.

Image: Jeremy, Flickr

The government of Liberia and national utility LEC have launched a search for consultants to oversee the development of a 15 MW solar power plant. The project will be linked to a 10 MWh battery storage system.

LEC said that both facilities will be connected to the Schieffelin substation situated on the Elwa Highway. This highway serves as a connection between Monrovia and Roberts International Airport.

“The solar PV plant project aims to provide a quick and flexible option for constructing a PV and battery storage power plant and to give the country a low-cost, clean, and dependable power supply,” LEC said in a statement. “The plant is delivered on a flexible leasing arrangement with a five-year initial term.”

The solar facility will be the first large-scale PV plant in Liberia, if it is built.  However, the nation's progress in solar development has been quite restricted up to this point. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 3 MW at the end of 2022.

The country's initial attempt to install solar dates back to 2017. At that time, the government entered into an agreement with Israel's Energiya Global, allowing the Israeli company to secure funding and construct a 10 MW solar plant at Roberts International Airport.

