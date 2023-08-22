Liberia plans 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage project

The government of Liberia and national utility LEC have launched a search for consultants to oversee the development of a 15 MW solar power plant. The project will be linked to a 10 MWh battery storage system.

LEC said that both facilities will be connected to the Schieffelin substation situated on the Elwa Highway. This highway serves as a connection between Monrovia and Roberts International Airport.

“The solar PV plant project aims to provide a quick and flexible option for constructing a PV and battery storage power plant and to give the country a low-cost, clean, and dependable power supply,” LEC said in a statement. “The plant is delivered on a flexible leasing arrangement with a five-year initial term.”