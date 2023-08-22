Liberia plans 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage project

The government of Liberia and national utility LEC have launched a search for consultants to oversee the development of a 15 MW solar power plant. The project will be linked to a 10 MWh battery storage system.
LEC said that both facilities will be connected to the Schieffelin substation situated on the Elwa Highway. This highway serves as a connection between Monrovia and Roberts International Airport.
“The solar PV plant project aims to provide a quick and flexible option for constructing a PV and battery storage power plant and to give the country a low-cost, clean, and dependable power supply,” LEC said in a statement. “The plant is delivered on a flexible leasing arrangement with a five-year initial term.”
Popular content
The solar facility will be the first large-scale PV plant in Liberia, if it is built. However, the nation's progress in solar development has been quite restricted up to this point. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 3 MW at the end of 2022.
The country's initial attempt to install solar dates back to 2017. At that time, the government entered into an agreement with Israel's Energiya Global, allowing the Israeli company to secure funding and construct a 10 MW solar plant at Roberts International Airport.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.