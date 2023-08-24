Chelion unveils scalable battery storage solution

From pv magazine Australia

The Australian arm of China-based Chelion Renewables Group has confirmed that the integrated components of its Matrix CAIO battery cabinet have been granted Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval for sale in Australia.

The Matrix CAIO, according to the company, has a 95% roundtrip efficiency and a flexible, modular design that allows customers to choose between a number of customisable options such as power conversion system (PCS) size, solar connectivity and backup for all ongrid or offgrid scenarios.

Chelion said the modular rack system can accommodate 90 kW of bi-directional AC-DC inverter capacity, or up to 120 kW of DC-DC PV inversion, or a combination of PCS, PV, and static transfer switch for a “truly hybrid system.”

“The CAIO can also be strung in parallel, with an external power conversion system for customers requiring up to 452 kWh of storage,” the company said.

The Matrix CAIO features an intelligent energy management system, fireproofing and HVAC temperature regulation. The IP65-rated cabinet measures 1,450 mm x 2,000 mm x 1,100 mm and weighs in at 700 kg. It has been designed for easy deployment on an external slab to reduce installation costs.

Chelion said the CAIO offers scalability for various applications including peak shaving and load shifting for large commercial businesses, support for microgrids and community battery applications, contingency frequency control services, and supplying backup power.

Popular content

Chelion Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Nalder said the CAIO enables businesses and communities to embrace renewable energy sources, effectively reducing their operational expenses.

“These systems enable business owners to store excess solar energy during the day for use during peak hours or during power outages, ensuring emergency power supply and reduced reliance on the grid,” he said.

Chelion said the first Australian installations of the Matrix CAIO have already commenced in New South Wales.