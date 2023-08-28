Austrian supplier unveils heat pump adaptive to PV, weather, power prices

From pv magazine Germany

Ökofen, an Austria-based pellet heating system supplier, has entered the heat pump business with a new fully modulating product. It is reportedly able to adjust its heat production on the basis of weather and CO2 data, electricity prices and PV production.

The Greenfox heat pump has a flow temperature of up to 65 C and a system output of up to 14 kW. It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and has a sound power level of 45.2 decibels. The installation of the outdoor unit is possible with a prefabricated foundation without concreting,

The heat pump can be used either as a stand-alone heating system or in combination with a pellet heating system in both new and existing buildings. With the appropriate hydraulic connections and surface heating systems such as underfloor, wall or ceiling heating, it is also possible to cool the building in summer.

“Anyone who uses our heat pump can easily and at any time decide for themselves whether they should work as ecologically as possible or as cheaply as possible,” says Ökofen CEO Stefan Ortner.

The company has already applied for a patent for its own control technology and attaches particular importance to the production and regional added value of the devices in Austria.

Ökofen said the new product will be available for sale on Sept. 1, 2023.